Florida's Daily Positive Coronavirus Tests Dip Below 9,000 For The First Time In Almost Three Weeks

The daily number of people testing positive for the coronavirus dipped below 9,000 for the first time in 18 days Monday, according to state health officials.

Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 432,747 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 8,892 since Sunday. On July 9, the state reported 8,935 new cases.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 1,224 more people tested positive in the 24-hour period since Sunday’s report. The area’s daily number of new cases has not been below 1,000 since the end of June.

Of the 88,814 test results that came back Sunday, 11.39% of those tested for the first time were positive. It’s the third straight day the positivity rate for new tests has been around 11 percent.

There have been 9,033 people hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes in the state at some point during their illness, 77 more than Sunday’s report.

The report showed 77 deaths in the state since Sunday’s report, bringing the statewide total deaths to 5,931. It was the second day in a row that statewide deaths totaled 77.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, health officials reported 14 deaths.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Monday, July 27:

Hillsborough: 27,483

Pinellas: 15,339

Polk: 11,717

Manatee: 7,982

Pasco: 5,911

Sarasota: 5,168

Hernando: 1,490

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

July 27: 8,892 /77

July 26: 9,344 /77

July 25: 12,199 /124

July 24: 12,444 /135

July 23: 10,249 /173

July 22: 9,785 /139

July 21: 9,444 /134

July 20: 10,343 /90

July 19: 12,478 /87

July 18: 10,328 /90

July 17: 11,466 /128

July 16: 13,965 /156

July 15: 10,181 /112

July 14: 9,194 /132





