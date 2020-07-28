© 2020 Health News Florida
Orlando, Orange Co. Mayors: Reopening Bars Would Be Difficult

Published July 28, 2020 at 8:58 AM EDT
Buddy Dyer wearing mask
WMFE
Orlando Mayor speaks during a press briefing on Monday.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says it’s going to be difficult to reopen bars at the moment.

The secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Halsey Beshears, said he planned to discuss reopening with bar and brewery owners this week.

Dyer said the challenge is maintaining social distancing and mask-wearing in a bar.

“So it’s an extremely difficult situation. If bars are going to be open, I think there needs to be some strict monitoring. We need to be able to hold the owners accountable,” said Dyer.

“It’s going to be difficult, and I have great sympathy for the bar owners.”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said reopening is “ripe with significant challenges.”

“I don’t know that I can support the bars, opening up as they were. So for me, we’ll have to have the social distancing as a requirement, the wearing of masks as a requirement,” said Demings.

