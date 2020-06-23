Congress Investigates Owner Of 69 Long-Term Care Facilities In Florida After Coronavirus Deaths

By & 1 hour ago
  • iStock
Originally published on June 23, 2020 6:20 am

More than a third of COVID-19 deaths in the United States so far happened at nursing homes.

Now Congress is demanding answers from five of the companies that run them, including one with 69 facilities in Florida. 

Consulate Health Care is one of the largest for-profit nursing home chains in the United States. It's also one of the five that received a letter June 16 from House Majority Whip James Clyburn, who chairs the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, demanding documents on infection control and virus preparedness.

There have been at least 61 deaths and 246 cases among residents at Consulate Health Care’s 69 locations in Florida, according to data from the state Department of Health.

Another 101 Consulate employees have tested positive for the virus.

Nearly half of the deaths happened at facilities in Brandon, Lakeland, and Bradenton.

Clyburn's letter outlined what he called the long-term care industry's "widespread and persistent" pattern of deficiencies that include chronic understaffing, low wages, lack of paid sick leave, improper hand hygiene and poor disease prevention practices – all of which have contributed to the crisis.

A recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report found “most nursing homes ha[d] an infection prevention and control deficiency cited in one or more years from 2013 through 2017 (13,299 nursing homes, or 82 percent of all surveyed homes)” such as staff who “did not regularly use proper hand hygiene or failed to implement preventive measures during an infection disease outbreak.”

The report warned, “Many of these practices can be critical to preventing the spread of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.”

Clyburn’s letter also says a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services inspection found that some nursing homes had severe deficiencies in infection control that placed residents’ health and safety in “immediate jeopardy,” including staff members who failed to wash their hands, wear masks, or follow isolation protocols.

The letter asks Consulate to provide a variety of documents to the task force by June 30, covering January 1, 2020 to the present.

These include records on the number of beds; how those beds are paid for; demographic information of residents; wages and paid time off for employees; a breakdown of available personal protective equipment and its use; suspected number of coronavirus infections and deaths; and complaints made about the company.

Similar letters with the same demands were sent to chief executive officers of Genesis HealthCare, Life Care Centers of America, Ensign Group, and SavaSeniorCareSava.

On Monday afternoon, U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., and other members of the House Democratic Caucus Task Force on Aging and Families held an online roundtable discussion on Facebook about the impact of COVID-19 on nursing homes. 

Deutch stressed that just because the recent rise in Florida cases appears to be residents in their 20s and 30s, doesn’t mean the work to protect the elderly is over.

“We can't give up preventing outbreaks because it's mostly younger people, as the governor pointed out, and expect Floridians and nursing homes will be okay because they're locked away. That's not acceptable. It's not what aging in America should look like.”

Deutch said in the 100 days since Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered nursing homes to close to visitors, the state has failed to come up with a long-term, comprehensive plan for the virus.  

“Instead, he blamed farmworkers with racially charged rhetoric; he blamed young people. He blamed the media. And it is the most vulnerable Floridians who are paying the price,” Deutch said. “Residents and staff at long-term care facilities account for more than half of the reported deaths in our state.”

Watch that roundtable here.

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give

Tags: 
nursing homes
long term care
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Consulate Health Care

Related Content

Nursing Homes Struggle As Staff Choose Unemployment Checks Over Paychecks

By Jun 21, 2020

Shanna LaFountain has been a nursing assistant in New England for 20 years. About two months ago, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, she stopped working.

"It was an extremely hard decision," she said.

LaFountain has three children and made the decision once their schools closed and their learning went online.

"My son was not answering teachers, not doing assignments," she said. "I had to be home with my children."

Members Of Congress Ask Why More Coronavirus Aid Hasn't Been Spent On Nursing Homes

By Jun 18, 2020

Despite the huge outbreaks of COVID-19 in nursing homes, the federal agency that regulates them has failed to distribute much of the money it received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, according to two members of Congress.

Grim Blame Game Over COVID Deaths In Besieged Nursing Homes

By Jun 15, 2020
Advocates for the elderly say the federal government hasn’t provided needed virus testing and protective gear to allow nursing homes to operate safely. A White House directive to test all residents and staff has been met with an uneven response.
iStock

A grim blame game with partisan overtones is breaking out over COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents. They are a tiny slice of the population but a shockingly high proportion of Americans who have perished in the pandemic. 

The Trump administration points to facilities with low federal ratings for infection control and to some Democratic governors who required nursing homes to take recovering coronavirus patients.

Thousands Sick From COVID-19 In Homes For The Disabled

By Jun 11, 2020
This 2019 photo provided by the family shows Joe Sullivan, right, of the Chicago-area, with his brother, Neil. When COVID-19 began spreading across the country, Neil prayed it wouldn’t hit Elisabeth Ludeman Developmental Center - where 346 people live in
Family photo

Neil Sullivan was angry, frustrated and crushed with guilt. His brother Joe was rushed by ambulance from a home for people with developmental disabilities to an emergency room with a possible case of the coronavirus.

With Visits Still Banned At VA Nursing Homes, Families And Veterans Try To Cope With Separation

By Jun 11, 2020

Like many long-term care facilities, VA nursing homes haven't allowed in-person visitation since early March. The separation has been hard on veterans and their families.