More than eight months into the pandemic, stockpiling of protective equipment by wealthy hospital systems is straining other facilities that need to keep their front-line workers safe.
“And I hear people say, 'Oh, well, you know, you shouldn’t have Thanksgiving this year.’ … And I'm just thinking to myself, you know, shouldn’t individuals be in the position to be able to make those determinations?" Gov. Ron DeSantis said.
The federal government is offering nursing homes the chance to opt in to the new program, in which pharmacy staff would deliver and administer a future vaccine on site.
A national COVID-19 “dashboard” released Wednesday by AARP shows that the death rate of Florida nursing home residents over a recent four-week period…
Researchers found that the number of nursing home deaths within 30 and 90 days of Hurricane Irma is more than double the number of deaths reported by the CDC for the entire population of Florida.
Florida has received its first shipment of 400,000 rapid “antigen” test kits from the federal government, and Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at a news…
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up an appeal by a Broward County nursing home whose license was revoked after residents died following…
Florida canceled a contract this month with the company Curative to provide COVID-19 test kits to nursing homes, arguing that it wasn’t necessary because…
Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a visit to Clearwater Tuesday that the state will distribute 6.5 million coronavirus testing kits that can give results as quickly as 15 minutes.
State versus federal? Which data set nursing homes should rely on as a benchmark for coronavirus testing has been a pressing question for Florida…