WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Grim Blame Game Over COVID Deaths In Besieged Nursing Homes

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 15, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
nursinghome_iStock_022420.jpg
iStock
Advocates for the elderly say the federal government hasn’t provided needed virus testing and protective gear to allow nursing homes to operate safely. A White House directive to test all residents and staff has been met with an uneven response.";

A grim blame game with partisan overtones is breaking out over COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents. They are a tiny slice of the population but a shockingly high proportion of Americans who have perished in the pandemic. 

The Trump administration points to facilities with low federal ratings for infection control and to some Democratic governors who required nursing homes to take recovering coronavirus patients.

But some academic researchers say they've found no link between low marks on the government’s nursing home ratings and outbreaks. And advocates for the elderly say the government hasn’t provided needed virus testing and protective gear.

Click here to read complete story. 

Health News Floridanursing homesCOVID-19Coronavirus
