Florida has received its first shipment of 400,000 rapid “antigen” test kits from the federal government, and Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at a news…
Florida canceled a contract this month with the company Curative to provide COVID-19 test kits to nursing homes, arguing that it wasn’t necessary because…
Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a visit to Clearwater Tuesday that the state will distribute 6.5 million coronavirus testing kits that can give results as quickly as 15 minutes.
State versus federal? Which data set nursing homes should rely on as a benchmark for coronavirus testing has been a pressing question for Florida…
Nursing homes visitors have been banned since March because of COVID-19. Now the federal agency that regulates the facilities has outlined terms for resuming visits immediately.
With coronavirus-related restrictions at long-term care facilities being eased, an industry leader is warning that without protections against civil...
The Trump administration has withdrawn a proposed rule that Florida health care providers were dreading and that was once described by a top state…
Florida, which embarked on an aggressive strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, is stepping back from…
How do you inspect a nursing home or a hospital in the middle of a pandemic, or discipline a physician or a nurse?As COVID-19 has spread, the…
The federal government is continuing to deploy rapid coronavirus testing machines to nursing homes around the country.But providers say they're left to…