Antibody Testing Reveals More Keys Dengue Cases, Bringing Total To 37 This Year

By 18 minutes ago
  • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Originally published on August 8, 2020 5:46 pm

Antibody testing in the Key Largo area has identified another 11 cases of dengue fever, bringing the total this year to 37.

WLRN is here for you, even when life is unpredictable. Local journalists are working hard to keep you informed on the latest developments across South Florida. Please support this vital work. Become a WLRN member today. Thank you. 

The cases had onset dates from April 30 to July 10, according to the local office of the state Department of Health.

The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District has increased efforts in the Key Largo area. Health officials say local residents should be especially careful to limit their exposure to the mosquitoes that can carry the disease.

That means making sure windows and screens are intact, wearing protecting clothing and using insect repellent.

It's also especially important to drain any standing water, where mosquitoes breed.

Many of the people who were eventually found to have dengue fever were tested for COVID-19, since "the overlap in symptoms can be easily confused," Alison Kerr from the Monroe office of the Department of Health wrote in an email.

Both illnesses can present fevers, aches and pains though the "break-bone fever" is associated with dengue. Respiratory symptoms are more consistent with COVID-19, Kerr wrote.

The dengue outbreak is the biggest in the Keys since 2009/2010. That outbreak was in Key West and led the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District to enter a partnership with Oxitec that could lead to the Keys becoming the first U.S. trial site for genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes — the kind that can transmit dengue and Zika.

The trial has received federal and state approval; the local Mosquito Control Board considered giving the final go-ahead last month but postponed the decision until Aug. 18.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags: 
mosquitoes
dengue
Florida Department of Health

Related Content

Disease-Carrying Mosquitoes Resist Insecticide

By Cary Barbor 10 minutes ago

Researchers have found that two breeds of mosquitoes common in Florida have become resistant to pyrethroids, a class of insecticide commonly used against them.

Dr. Keira Lucas, Director of Research for the Collier Mosquito Control District, participated in published studies showing the resistance.

New Cases Of West Nile Found In Miami-Dade, Broward

By Aug 5, 2020
mosquito
CDC

Health officials in the two South Florida counties have confirmed more cases of the mosquito-borne West Nile virus.

Health Officials: 4 New Dengue Fever Cases In Florida Keys

By Aug 4, 2020
University of Florida Food and Agricultural Sciences

Health officials in the Florida Keys say they've confirmed four new cases of Dengue fever. That brings the total number of cases reported this year in Monroe County to 26.

In a statement, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County said there are indications the mosquito-borne infections were acquired locally. The four people have received medical treatment and are expected to make full recoveries.

Why One Dangerous Mosquito Developed A Taste For Human Blood

By Jul 23, 2020

A mosquito that transmits dangerous viruses like dengue and Zika seems to have developed a taste for human blood because of the way that people store water — which mosquitoes need for laying eggs — in hot, dry climates.

That's according to a new study in Current Biology that tested the biting preferences of Aedes aegypti populations from 27 locations across sub-Saharan Africa, the ancestral home of this mosquito species.

Flying Under the Radar: Mosquito Vector Diseases Are Expanding, But COVID-19 Has Halted Programs

By editor May 26, 2020

Butterflies and moths captivated Lawrence Reeves – so much so that he chased their ethereal flutters all the way to the Philippines, his mother’s homeland, as an entomology master’s student at the University of Florida.