World AIDS Day is Sunday. Another celebration is slated for Orange County

Andres Acosta Ardila cries every time the AIDS memorial quilt is presented at World AIDS Day celebrations. The patches of the quilt contain stitches of memories of the lives lost to HIV in Central Florida.

“Those quilts that are being presented represent those of us that have passed, and it's really touching because of the person living with HIV, you understand that the people that have passed made it possible for you to live today,” said Acosta Ardila, co-chairman of the Central Florida HIV Planning Council.

He was diagnosed with HIV 11 years ago. Acosta Ardila, like many other Floridians, is alive thanks to advancements in medicine.

That’s why the council will celebrate World AIDS Day again on Sunday for the seventh year at the Winter Club Venue in Winter Park. The council is organizing the event along with Heart of Florida United Way.

AIDS in Central Florida

World AIDS Day was established in 1988 by the World Health Organization to raise awareness and destigmatize HIV.

New HIV case rates have decreased in America over the past 12 years but remain high, with 38,000 diagnosed in 2022, according to Kaiser Family Foundation data.

The AIDS crisis persists in Florida, with the state receiving the third most diagnoses, trailing Texas and California. Florida had 4,600 new cases of HIV in 2022, according to the state Department of Health.

Central Florida, in particular, has been strongly affected with 14,000 people with the virus in Orange, Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties, according to AIDSVu a research group out of Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health.



However, due to advances in medicine, 67% of Floridians diagnosed with HIV are “virally suppressed,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – meaning they carry such little traces of HIV in their systems that they cannot pass on the virus.

Living with AIDS and being celebrated

Those advancements are not only necessary for stopping the spread of HIV, but also for destigmatizing it.

Acosta Ardila remembers the sadness and isolation he felt when he was diagnosed.

“It meant that as a 23-year-old, I no longer felt sexually desirable. I felt like I was broken, damaged goods; and at the same time, it put this burden of disclosure on me to where I had to talk about my HIV status to somebody, or I could be given a felony,” he said.

However, advancements in medication changed everything.

“It showed people that we were just like everyone else, like there was nothing to fear, really, And that's the message that I really want to get out,” Acosta Ardila said.

How to celebrate World AIDs Day

Sunday’s event in Orange County starts at 2 p.m. with a social and refreshments at Winter Club Venue, 2950 Aloma Ave., Winter Park. The celebration’s programming begins at 3 p.m.

“Everyone is welcome. We're really excited to make it a celebration of people living with HIV, because, again, that's what we need,” he said. “For a lot of us, this is the first space where we feel reintegrated, back into the community, celebrated, and then also at the same time like we have a voice.”

Registration for the event can be done on the Central Florida HIV Planning Council’s Instagram or Facebook page.

Meantime, all 67 county health departments in the state provide HIV testing, PrEP, and other HIV-related services. Some branches are holding special testing days in celebration of World AIDS Day, many on Monday.

Copyright 2024 Central Florida Public Media