-
The Florida Department of Health is reporting nearly 59 cases of West Nile Virus in Miami-Dade County.
-
West Nile virus has been confirmed in humans in Lee and Collier County.
-
In the Florida Keys, health officials are fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19. But they've also got another fight on their hands. For the second time in a little more than a decade, there's an outbreak of dengue fever on the island chain.
-
At least one new case of the West Nile virus was recently confirmed in Broward County, one of the first seen in years. The county would not say how many cases they confirmed or provide any other information, but said on Monday there is now a “heightened concern that additional residents will become ill.”
-
University of Florida researchers say southern house mosquitoes spreading West Nile in South Florida have become more resistant to the chemicals being used to kill them.
-
The Keys are set to become the first place in the U.S. to release genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the kind that can transmit diseases like Zika and dengue.
-
7 New West Nile Cases Announced. Miami-Dade Passes 30 Residents Who’ve Contracted It
-
Keep mosquitoes away from your property and family.
-
Antibody testing in the Key Largo area has identified another 11 cases of dengue fever, bringing the total this year to 37.
-
Two types of common mosquito are insecticide-resistant.