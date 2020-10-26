-
In the Florida Keys, health officials are fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19. But they've also got another fight on their hands. For the second time in a little more than a decade, there's an outbreak of dengue fever on the island chain.
-
At least one new case of the West Nile virus was recently confirmed in Broward County, one of the first seen in years. The county would not say how many cases they confirmed or provide any other information, but said on Monday there is now a “heightened concern that additional residents will become ill.”
-
The Keys are set to become the first place in the U.S. to release genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the kind that can transmit diseases like Zika and dengue.
-
Keep mosquitoes away from your property and family.
-
Antibody testing in the Key Largo area has identified another 11 cases of dengue fever, bringing the total this year to 37.
-
Health officials in the two South Florida counties have confirmed more cases of the mosquito-borne West Nile virus.On Tuesday two cases were confirmed in…
-
Health officials in the Florida Keys say they've confirmed four new cases of Dengue fever. That brings the total number of cases reported this year in…
-
Given the choice between an animal and a human, the Aedes aegypti species prefers ... us. A new study explains how that happened.
-
Butterflies and moths captivated Lawrence Reeves – so much so that he chased their ethereal flutters all the way to the Philippines, his mother’s...
-
Health officials in Florida have confirmed the state's first case of dengue.The Florida Department of Health said in a news release on Monday that the…