First Coast YMCA's innovative approach to chronic diseases in the Jacksonville area

On this episode of "What’s Health Got to Do with It?" we focus on the efforts within the Jacksonville community to manage chronic diseases.

The First Coast YMCA has demonstrated a commitment to addressing the growing concerns through innovative programs and initiatives tailored to the community's needs.

The guest is Connie Smith, director of community integrated health programs at the First Coast YMCA.

Afterward, Dr. Michael McConnell, a cardiologist from Stanford University, introduces a different perspective in his recently published book,"Fight Heart Disease like Cancer" (Hopkins Press).

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

