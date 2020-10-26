chronic disease

-
As President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress devise a plan to replace the 2010 health law, new research suggests a key component of the law…
-
It’s clear that what patients with chronic illnesses do outside the doctor’s office — how much they exercise, what they eat and whether they take their…
-
Chronic diseases--like diabetes, obesity, heart disease and some cancers--are the leading cause of death across the country. They disproportionately...
-
A multi-year study finds that Americans -- and Floridians -- are exercising more than in the past, yet still getting fatter. In a similar vein, we're…