-
A free at-home medication disposal program is looking to address opioid overdoses, which have spiked across the country since the coronavirus pandemic…
-
An infectious disease specialist is warning that as Florida pulls back on business and capacity restrictions, more people are likely to die of the...
-
African Americans are 2.4 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than white people, while Hispanic, Latinx, and indigenous groups are 1.5 more likely to...
-
With flu season rapidly approaching, medical professionals are warning of potentially high hospitalizations and deaths if precautions aren’t taken, when...
-
On Wednesday my 7th grader was looking forward to his first JV baseball practice after school. But instead, we got a text from him in the middle of the...
-
After months of isolation and lockdown, Florida residents can now visit their loved ones in extended-care and senior facilities.
-
Outside the Duval County School Board Building Tuesday morning, a group of local church leaders gathered to call for local schools to go fully virtual...
-
The Bolles School has confirmed a “small number of students” on the private school's Bartram Road middle school campus have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is allowing jail employees who continue to test positive for coronavirus to return to work after a set time, under a...
-
The Florida Ports Council is asking Congress for $3.5 billion in aid to help U.S. seaports and maritime businesses recover from the impacts of the...