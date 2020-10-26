-
A Houston hospital has suspended all medical procedures in its renowned heart transplant program following the deaths this year of at least three patients…
-
People with heart disease should keep their weight down, but it can be hard to lose weight and keep it off. Now a study shows big fluctuations may increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.
-
Many women and even doctors underestimate a woman's heart attack risk, research shows, as they focus on weight and breast health instead. Tiny damaged arteries in the heart may not show up in scans.
-
While death rates from heart disease declined in Florida during the last five years, Volusia County saw a 9 percent increase in deaths.The report from the…
-
Too much sleep, too little sleep or disrupted sleep may put people at risk for heart disease. A study finds a link between poor quality sleep patterns and a buildup of calcium in the arteries.
-
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a first-of-a-kind drug that lowers artery-clogging cholesterol more than older drugs that have been…
-
The Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute has announced a new collaboration with Asia’s largest drug maker. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company will fund…
-
A South Florida appeals court Wednesday upheld a verdict that calls for Philip Morris USA to pay $5 million to a man who suffers heart disease caused by…
-
It’s a good-news day for researchers in Florida, with reports on stem cell treatments for heart damage and preclinical trials on an HIV vaccine, both from…
-
Here's a provocative question: Was former President George W. Bush, who underwent a coronary stent last week, an example of over-treatment that followed…