Experts discuss the causes and effects of obesity in children and adults

Whether we choose to acknowledge it, obesity is a huge problem in the United States.

This is especially true with kids. About 20 percent of ages 2 to 19 are affected by obesity, meaning they have a BMI at or above the 95th percentile for their age and sex based on growth charts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Though mounting evidence suggests people can be healthy at any weight if they do enough physical activity, obesity carries immediate and long-term health risks.

This episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" focuses on the causes and effects of obesity in children and adults as well as weight-loss treatments.

Our panelists include:

Gabby, a patient who shared her journey of weight loss therapy.

Dr. Gustavo Vilalona, pediatric surgeon at Nemours Children's Health and Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville.

Dr. Isaac Motomarry, bariatric surgeon at North Florida Surgery in Jacksonville.



Then, we'll take a closer look at new pediatric obesity guidelines with Dr. Madeline Joseph, professor of emergency medicine and pediatrics at the University of Florida's Pediatric Weight Management Center in Jacksonville..

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

