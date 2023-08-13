A closer look at the health care superheroes in pediatric trauma centers

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, we discuss pediatric Level 1 trauma centers. More specifically, we delve into the synchronized teamwork required to save a child’s life in the most critical moments.

From heart-stopping accidents to life-altering injuries, the world of pediatric trauma care demands exceptional expertise and compassion. Trauma centers are where renowned medical experts, nurses and other amazing health care superheroes intersect with families whose lives have been touched by these heroes of healing.

Joining our conversation are Dr. John Draus, chief of surgery and medical director at Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, and Lisa Nichols, trauma program manager at Wolfson's.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

