A closer look at the health care superheroes in pediatric trauma centers

WJCT News | By Stacey Bennett
Published August 13, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT
WJCT

On this episode, we are joined by two experts from Wolfson's Children's Hospital to explore the synchronized teamwork required to save a child’s life in the most critical moments.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, we discuss pediatric Level 1 trauma centers. More specifically, we delve into the synchronized teamwork required to save a child’s life in the most critical moments.
From heart-stopping accidents to life-altering injuries, the world of pediatric trauma care demands exceptional expertise and compassion. Trauma centers are where renowned medical experts, nurses and other amazing health care superheroes intersect with families whose lives have been touched by these heroes of healing.

Joining our conversation are Dr. John Draus, chief of surgery and medical director at Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, and Lisa Nichols, trauma program manager at Wolfson's.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Health News Florida What's Health Got to Do With It?pediatricspediatric caretraumatrauma centerWolfson Children's HospitalJacksonville
Stacey Bennett
