For a world crippled by the coronavirus, salvation hinges on a vaccine.But in the United States, where at least 4.6 million people have been infected and…
A government study has found that 1 in 3 U.S. adults eat fast food on any given day. That's about 85 million people.It's the first federal study to look…
More than one in four Floridians is considered obese, according to the latest “State of Obesity: Better Policies for a Healthier America" report....
Who says doctors and insurers are at odds? The Florida Medical Association’s philanthropic arm has joined with its counterpart at Aetna to try to combat…
In a new study from the University of Florida , Florida Hospital and the Obesity Action Coalition , researchers looked at the health data of 9 million...
According to a new study from the University of Florida Health, Florida Hospital in Orlando and the Tampa-based nonprofit Obesity Action Coalition, the...
After they lose access to high school sports, young women — especially young women of color — generally get less exercise than they should, a study suggests, and far less exercise than young men get.
A recent study shows that childhood obesity continues to increase across the country. With few exceptions, the rate of obesity among children is also on...
The number of young people with obesity has risen tenfold since 1975, according to a study from the World Health Organization. At the same time, that rise has been far from uniform across the world.
The global obesity problem now affects 1 in 10 people in the world, it is rising in countries rich and poor, and in many countries it is increasing faster…