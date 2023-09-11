A Jacksonville neurologist on concussions, their causes and prevention

We take a closer look at concussions on this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?"

Dr. Syed Asad, a Jacksonville-based neurologist, joins us with insight on what causes them, how to treat them and how to try to prevent them.

Afterward, we revisit the subject of health care misinformation with Kristy Roschke, managing director of News Co/Lab at Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Roschke offers some tips on how to spot health misinformation and where to find reliable information — especially online.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

