-
Why do some people not respond to exercise? A new $170 million study funded by the National Institutes of Health will attempt to answer that question.The…
-
A new study finds people who are well-hydrated have lower body weights and lower odds of obesity. It adds evidence to the theory that drinking lots of water may help in weight management.
-
We're told that it's important to keep body mass index below 25. But a study finds that for the lowest risk of death, the magic number has inched up to 27 — in the "overweight" category.
-
An offer of savings on health insurance failed to motivate people to lose a modest amount of weight at a Philadelphia hospital system.
-
The weight-loss company Nutrisystem is buying the South Beach Diet brand for $15 million.Arthur Agatston, the Florida cardiologist who created the South…
-
A Pinellas County woman known for inventing a weight loss wrap is fighting a $1,050 fine for contempt in a Tampa federal courtroom related to a 2012 case…
-
Many people struggle with their weight, and former athletes are no exception.But athletes who gain weight once they retire are at a higher risk for…
-
Three years ago, the Obama administration offered hope to millions of overweight seniors when it announced Medicare would offer free weight-loss…
-
An effort to rein in a weight-loss fad that the FDA calls risky ran into a wall Thursday night at a Florida Board of Medicine hearing in Deerfield…
-
Fad diets seem that much more absurd when you can visualize exactly what they require you to eat. A photo series helps reinforce what medical researchers are saying: that the best diet is the one you actually stick with.