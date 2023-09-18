Taking a closer look at the future of psychiatry

Interventional psychiatry is a cutting-edge field that bridges the gap between traditional therapy and medical interventions.

It’s where brain scans can reveal the root of an individual's emotional struggles and where a delicate touch with modern technology can reset the mind's equilibrium.

On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" St. Augustine psychiatrist Dr. Heather Luing joins us to discuss advances in her field and how they differ from more traditional approaches.

Luing has a particular interest in integrative psychiatry and believes optimizing traditional and alternative treatments along with a therapeutic base helps patients reach maximum improvement.

Also today, we take a look at whether there may be some fact to the fictional television show "The Last of Us," in which an infectious fungus turns people into zombies. Emily Monosson joined us to discuss her new book, Blight: Fungi and the Coming Pandemic .

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.