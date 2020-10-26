-
An offer of savings on health insurance failed to motivate people to lose a modest amount of weight at a Philadelphia hospital system.
-
Florida has the 37th highest obesity rate among adults, up from its last ranking of 40th, according to a report from Trust for America's Health and the…
-
Fad diets seem that much more absurd when you can visualize exactly what they require you to eat. A photo series helps reinforce what medical researchers are saying: that the best diet is the one you actually stick with.
-
According to the latest "F as in Fat" report from the Trust for America's Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Florida still has a serious
-
*According to an economist. Also: Gaining a little more weight than recommended is probably fine.
-
Some people rationalize that it's all right to shame or blame someone who's overweight because it will motivate the victim to lose pounds. News for the slim and smug: It doesn't work, and it's not OK.
-
The decision by the Boy Scouts to not let scouts participate in its National Jamboree if they have a BMI higher than 40 is disgraceful, according to a…
-
It’s much too soon to get excited -- it’s still in the mouse stage of research -- but a substance being tested by Scripps Research Institute in Jupiter…
-
A multi-year study finds that Americans -- and Floridians -- are exercising more than in the past, yet still getting fatter. In a similar vein, we're…
-
Obesity is now classified as a disease, according to the American Medical Association. David Kessler is the former Commissioner of the FDA and author of the book, The End of Overeating. He speaks to guest host Celeste Headlee about this week's decision, and how it could impact America's overeating epidemic.