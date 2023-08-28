© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Medical roundtable: Postpartum depression, clinic in gas stations, early onset cancer

WJCT News | By Stacey Bennett
Published August 28, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT
WJCT

Our medical roundtable examines the latest health headlines, including a drug for postpartum depression, stroke care, a gas station expanding into health care and full body MRIs.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, our medical roundtable examines the latest health care headlines, including a new drug for postpartum depression, stroke care, a gas station expanding into health care and full-body MRIs.

The panelists include Dr. Jennifer Cowart, a hospitalist in Jacksonville; Dr. Joseph Drazkowski, a neurology professor at Mayo Clinic in Arizona; and Dr. Amy Hessler, a neurologist at Universal Neurological Care in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags
Health News Florida What's Health Got to Do With It?postpartum depressioncancer
Stacey Bennett