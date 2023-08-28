Medical roundtable: Postpartum depression, clinic in gas stations, early onset cancer

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, our medical roundtable examines the latest health care headlines, including a new drug for postpartum depression, stroke care, a gas station expanding into health care and full-body MRIs.

The panelists include Dr. Jennifer Cowart, a hospitalist in Jacksonville; Dr. Joseph Drazkowski, a neurology professor at Mayo Clinic in Arizona; and Dr. Amy Hessler, a neurologist at Universal Neurological Care in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

