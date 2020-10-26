children's health

-
In a survey of data reported by 49 states and four other jurisdictions, the American Academy of Pediatrics says the infection rate for COVID-19 is 829 per 100,000 children in the population.
The betterment of childhood vaccination rates has been a global success story. A new report on the impact of the pandemic offers reason for concern — and optimism.
Dental hygienist Jennifer Geiselhofer often cleans the teeth of senior patients who can’t easily get to a dentist’s office. But until recently, if she…
The research shows that infected children, even those without symptoms, have higher levels of virus in their airways than adults hospitalized in intensive care units.
The results are in from a Nobel prize winner's landmark study of a deworming program. He finds the impact is immense. But the idea still gets mixed reviews
Alex Yiu was born a seemingly healthy baby. But by age 2, his muscle control and speech were deteriorating. His baffling condition took a decade to diagnose. The reanalysis of a DNA test was the key.
The only stand-alone children’s hospital in Miami-Dade — also one of the county’s top private employers — recently laid off 135 employees. That...
Two-year-old Ari Williams is testing out the new motor-sensory friendly playground at the Jack & Jill Children’s Center on West Broward Boulevard. ...
Unable to walk or talk, barely able to see or hear, 5-year-old Maddie Holt waits in her wheelchair for a ride to the hospital.The 27-pound girl is dressed…
A brief, partial shutdown of the federal government ended Monday, as the Senate and House approved legislation that would keep federal dollars flowing…