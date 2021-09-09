© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

South Miami Physician Won't See Patients Unless They're Vaccinated For COVID

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Daniel Chang
Published September 9, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT
Pfizer vaccinations are sorted to be administered to university students in Miami-Dade on April 15, 2021, at Jackson through a COVID-19 vaccination initiative with Barry University, Florida International University, Florida Memorial University, Miami Dade College and University of Miami.
A physician in South Miami has told patients that she can no longer see them in person for their regular care if they are unvaccinated for COVID.

Dr. Linda Marraccini posted a note outside the office door and gave patients until Sept. 15 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or else she will end the doctor-patient relationship.

Throughout the pandemic, Dr. Linda Marraccini has kept her office door open for in-person visits with patients — just as she has done nearly every day during more than 30 years as a practicing family doctor in South Miami.

Marraccini kept in touch with all her patients via regular emails, guiding them through the latest developments and recommendations on prevention, treatment and ultimately a vaccine for COVID-19.

For the August email blast, Marraccini informed the nearly 3,000 patients in the practice she shares with her brother, Dr. John Marraccini, that the Food and Drug Administration had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for regular use, lifting the emergency authorization the agency had granted the vaccine in December.

Then Marraccini, a primary care doctor specializing in family medicine, announced a vaccine mandate — for her patients.

She posted a note outside the office door and gave patients until Sept. 15 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or else she will end the doctor-patient relationship.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

