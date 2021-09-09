South Miami Physician Won't See Patients Unless They're Vaccinated For COVID

Throughout the pandemic, Dr. Linda Marraccini has kept her office door open for in-person visits with patients — just as she has done nearly every day during more than 30 years as a practicing family doctor in South Miami.

Marraccini kept in touch with all her patients via regular emails, guiding them through the latest developments and recommendations on prevention, treatment and ultimately a vaccine for COVID-19.

For the August email blast, Marraccini informed the nearly 3,000 patients in the practice she shares with her brother, Dr. John Marraccini, that the Food and Drug Administration had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for regular use, lifting the emergency authorization the agency had granted the vaccine in December.

Then Marraccini, a primary care doctor specializing in family medicine, announced a vaccine mandate — for her patients.

She posted a note outside the office door and gave patients until Sept. 15 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or else she will end the doctor-patient relationship.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

