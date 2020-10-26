-
Dr. Peggy Duggan will take over as Tampa General's executive vice president and chief medical officer on Jan. 24.
A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the conviction and sentence of a former Indialantic physician who was accused of prescribing excessive amounts of…
COVID-19 is disrupting just about every student’s 2020 education, but medical students have it particularly hard right now.“It’s a nightmare scenario for…
According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, American Indian and Alaska Native people suffer some of the poorest health outcomes in the...
A new poll shows that Floridians are divided about how their health care has changed in the two years since much of the Affordable Care Act has gone into…
Over a two-month period, the Florida Department of Health ordered 59 individuals or businesses to stop playing doctor, the Palm Beach Post reports. Most…
Some physicians are starting to warn their patients who winter in Florida that physicians may be ordering tests they don’t need, the New York Times…
During its meeting Friday in Tampa, the Florida Board of Medicine issued fines and penalties against Hillsborough County physician Betty Jo Carter, for…
When Medicare patients come in for an office visit, the doctor bills for that interaction on a scale of one to five.A one is a relatively quick, simple…
A man running a Winter Garden pain clinic intimidated a doctor on his payroll so intensely she prescribed powerful narcotics as she herself was being…