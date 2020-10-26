-
Dr. Peggy Duggan will take over as Tampa General's executive vice president and chief medical officer on Jan. 24.
A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the conviction and sentence of a former Indialantic physician who was accused of prescribing excessive amounts of…
COVID-19 is disrupting just about every student’s 2020 education, but medical students have it particularly hard right now.“It’s a nightmare scenario for…
Physicians often harbor unconscious bias against kids and teens with obesity. It affects how they talk with their patients and can make kids' health worse. Some doctors are trying a new approach.
Monday marked the first day of class for students in Nova Southeastern University's new medical doctorate, or M.D., program. It's the first such program...
A divided Florida Supreme Court on Thursday sided with the family of a child who had to undergo a kidney transplant in a medical-malpractice case that…
A Broward County doctor has been sentenced to five years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenager during a medical procedure.The South Florida…
Psychiatrist Anna Lembke says the medical establishment and drugmakers began telling doctors in the 1980s that opioids were effective treatment for chronic pain. "That was patently false," she says.
State medical authorities revoked the medical license of an “integrative medicine” doctor Thursday for his role in the death of a college student from…
A new poll shows that Floridians are divided about how their health care has changed in the two years since much of the Affordable Care Act has gone into…