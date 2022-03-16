Daniel Chang - KFF Health News
-
The plan launched in 2019 has generated ways to reach at-risk populations across the South. But health officials, advocates and people living with HIV worry significant headwinds will keep the program from reaching its goals.
-
A Pasco County mom tried to dispute an emergency room bill, but the hospital and collection agency refused to talk to her — because it was her child's name on the bill, not hers.
-
Social media marketing lures people to Florida's lucrative cosmetic surgery scene with the promise of cheap Brazilian butt lifts. Researchers, patient advocates and surgeon groups say the risks are generally not understood by prospective patients.
-
Since 2017, Medicaid expansion has been adopted in seven states where a question was placed directly on the ballot. But campaign leaders say that strategy may not work in Florida.
-
A court decision last year makes it easier for low-income residents in Florida and other states that haven’t expanded Medicaid to make good-faith estimates of a pay increase, and there is no financial penalty if they don’t hit that figure.
-
Florida education officials said they plan to gather more state-specific data using newly created questionnaires. But they haven't designed a new survey, and it's not clear what questions will be asked or what data will be captured.
-
Hundreds of medical centers along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts face serious risks from even relatively weak storms as climate change accelerates sea-level rise — not to mention big ones like Category 4 Hurricane Ian.
-
Some LGBTQ+ advocates say they are having to take matters into their own hands in the absence of a coordinated response from state governments.
-
University of Miami researchers have been tracking SARS-CoV-2 variants through genomic sequencing. The effort's leader says: “We are now mirroring the national trends."
-
Lawmakers voted to give $150,000 stipends to parents whose children were once enrolled in the NICA state program but had been dropped when the children succumbed to their birth injuries.