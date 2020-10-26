-
The city of Miami loosened its COVID-19 restrictions around restaurant capacity and pushed its curfew back to midnight after commissioners expressed…
More than 22,000 students across the nation's fourth largest school district are returning to classrooms Monday for the first time since the COVID-19…
Members of the Miami-Dade County School Board want to know what health experts think before they make a decision about reopening schools.The district’s…
A third of Venezuela's reported COVID deaths are frontline healthcare workers. Efforts are underway to protect them – but the regime may block the help.
COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and the positivity rate in Miami-Dade County are dropping. While that’s good news for Florida’s worst-hit county,…
South Florida restaurants are trying to maintain business while figuring out how to keep their workers and customers safe. Here's how Sergio's is tackling the pandemic.
From correctional officers to TSA employees, federal workers say their jobs are made more dangerous by the coronavirus.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that starting Tuesday, state-run COVID-19 test sites at Marlins Park in Miami and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will…
Vice President Mike Pence came to the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine on Monday, announcing the school's participation in Phase 3 trials…
As Hospitals Deal With COVID-19 Spikes, Head of Jackson South ICU Says: 'Masks Work. It's Not Hard.'Andrew Pastewski , a pulmonologist and head of the ICU at Jackson South Medical Center, recently brought his brother — who was living in New York — down...