WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Winter Garden Student, 9, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Health News Florida | By Amy Green / WMFE
Published August 14, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT
The Florida Department of Health in Orlando County reports that a 9-year-old child tested positive for the coronavirus at a private school in Winter Garden. It is the county’s first case in a school. 

“They wear masks at all times in the classroom, so we consider the exposure was minimal to the students and teachers,” says Raul Pino, of the county's health department.

Pino says eight students in the class were exposed. All are under quarantine, and the child’s family has been advised to get tested. 

