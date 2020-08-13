Some Workers At Palmetto High Sent Home After COVID Exposure At School

The principal of a Palmetto High School says several employees are quarantining for 14 days after being exposed to the coronavirus on campus.

Principal Carl Auckerman emailed families of students that Manatee County officials were alerted to the confirmed case on Wednesday.

Contact tracing found that a number of employees had direct exposure to the person.

The Bradenton Herald reported it was unclear how many people were sent home.

The principal assured parents the school is being sanitized daily.

School is set to begin on Monday, and students have chosen whether to attend classes or continue with remote learning.