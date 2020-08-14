© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Doctors Warn Parents: Watch For Coronavirus Symptoms As Schools Opens

Health News Florida | By Danielle Prieur / WMFE
Published August 14, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT
Thiago-Cerqueira.jpg
Thiago Cerqueira

As school reopens, an Orlando pediatrician says parents should ask their children about their school day for a whole different set of reasons during the coronavirus pandemic.

At a hospital briefing on Thursday, Dr. Michael Keating, a pediatric specialist with AdventHealth, advises parents to ask their kids about how the other students and teachers are doing when it comes to wearing facial coverings and social distancing.

“And if the other children and the teachers aren’t doing the right things, you need to reconsider your situation, your decision,” Keating says.

Keating recommends parents closely monitor children for coronavirus symptoms like a dry cough and fever, and lesser known ones such as pink eye and a skin rash.

“The pink eye and something like a rash that a parent might think was a chickenpox or maybe a measles, for example, that’s something you need to be careful about because there are the more serious variants of COVID-19 in children that can get skin manifestations or get conjunctivitis,” he says.

Keating says if children have these symptoms, parents and guardians should check with their pediatrician and get them tested.

He cautions families that kids can act as carriers of the virus to higher-risk teachers, older relatives or those with pre-existing conditions.

Tags

Health News FloridaMIS-CCoronavirusCOVID-19schoolseducation
Related Content