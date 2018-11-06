Florida Blue Warns About Scam Calls For Health Insurance Enrollment

Open enrollment is underway for affordable care act marketplace health insurance plans - as well as some individual and family health plans.



But Florida Blue is one of the insurance companies warning consumers about fishy phone calls from fake insurance agents.

The automated messages incorrectly refer to the company as “Blue Cross” or “Blue Cross and Blue Shield."

The callers may also try to sell plans from other insurers, which Florida Blue would never do.

Christie Hyde DeNave, a spokeswoman with Florida Blue, said they're investigating the calls.

"We don't want any of our members, or any other consumers, becoming a victim of identity theft or fraudulent marketing, or anything else that could compromise their financial information,” DeNave said.

DeNave said official Florida Blue agents will never ask for banking information - or a full social security number. If consumers are skeptical about whether a call is legitimate, they should call Florida Blue – or their insurance company – directly.

"Hang up, and then call the number on the back of your membership card - or if there is an agent that you typically deal with that has a local office - call that person back. Don't ever continue to have a phone call if you feel uncomfortable."

DeNave said if you get one of these phone calls, record this information and report it to Florida Blue or the insurance company the caller claims to represent: