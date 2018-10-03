Florida Blue, Walgreens Partner For Free Flu Shots This Month

Florida Blue has teamed up with Walgreens to offer free flu shots every Thursday in October from 10 a.m. until noon on a first-come, first-served basis.

Adults 18 and older can visit any of the five Tampa Bay area Florida Blue Centers - whether they have health insurance or not.

"We're firm believers that the best way to manage health care costs is to keep people healthy,” said Christie DeNave, a spokeswoman for Florida Blue.

Those who get the vaccine will also be given $5 Walgreens gift cards.

Those with health insurance are still encouraged to bring their insurance cards.

The flu killed 80,000 people in the United States last winter, more than any flu season in decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health officials are encouraging those six months and older to get a flu vaccine before the end of October.

For those who may not be close to a Florida Blue Center, you can also check with your physician, your county health department, or use one of the flu shot locators at the Florida Department of Health website.

The vaccine is widely covered under most insurance plans, including Medicare Part B.

Florida Blue Centers in Tampa Bay offering the free vaccine:

Westshore, 201 North Westshore Blvd., Tampa

Carrollwood Commons, 15030 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Shoppes at Park Place, 3758 Park Blvd North, Pinellas Park

University Town Center, 285 North Cattleman Road, Sarasota

Winter Haven Colonial Promenade, 385 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven



For other Florida Blue Centers in Florida, visit FloridaBlueCenters.com.

&amp;amp;lt;!-- Flu Finder Widget !--&amp;amp;gt;

Copyright 2018 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7