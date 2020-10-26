-
If you want to get a flu shot, Florida Blue is offering drive-up vaccination clinics beginning Wednesday in four locations around the state. The clinics…
Thousands of Florida Blue policy holders in southern Broward County will have to look for a new insurer.
Updated at 1:22 on April 14 to reflect that the April 14 job fair is full. While record numbers of people are applying for unemployment benefits in...
Florida’s largest insurance company, Florida Blue, is ready to work with the Florida Department of Health in response to the coronavirus. The U.S....
The Trump administration is extending open enrollment to buy health insurance through the federal health insurance exchanges.The new deadline is 3 a.m.…
Nearly 700,000 uninsured Floridians are eligible for free health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace, according to a report from the...
Architects for Florida Blue’s proposed $22.5 million parking garage in Brooklyn have satisfied its critics on the Downtown Development Review Board.
Florida Blue announced that Affordable Care Act customers will have access to Lyft rides as part of the benefits package in individual health-insurance...
In a major turnaround, one of Florida’s largest health insurers is poised to provide 60 million insurance claims to a statewide database designed to...
Florida Blue has won the first round of a lawsuit filed by a competitor seeking to stop the company from contracting exclusively with insurance agents.