When's the last time you checked in with your primary care provider? U.S. adults under age 65 made nearly 25% fewer visits to primary care providers in 2016 than in 2008, a big study finds.
The model, which gives patients direct access to their doctors and longer appointment times, is proving hard to scale up.
When you have a serious health problem that calls for surgery, the last thing you need is the stress of navigating the health care system to find a skilled surgeon. We have tips to make it easier.
The Florida Legislature is poised to pass a bill that would create the “statutory footing” for direct primary-care agreements among physicians, patients…
The solo practice family doctor is becoming less and less common. But a local primary care group is surviving the test of time, and celebrating twenty...
Florida State University is considering whether to open a primary care clinic near Sabal Palm Elementary school. The move would give students in the...
Often referred to as the “common cold of mental health,” depression causes about 8 million doctors’ appointments a year. More than half are with primary…
A recent poll shows 27 percent of Americans have visited an urgent care center in the past two years. Why? Most cite convenience.
Health insurers in several big cities will take some pain out of doctor visits this year — the financial kind.They’ll offer free visits to feprimary care…
Sarasota County will get an another year to transition its public health clinics to a private company, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports. Over the past…