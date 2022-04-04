Bram Sable Smith - Kaiser Health News
-
Twitter has been a hotbed for the insulin access movement and activism surrounding other medical conditions - helping propel concern about the prices into policy. Can it continue to win with hashtags?
-
The federal government made 485 payouts, totaling $410 million, in malpractice cases involving community health centers nationwide from 2018 through 2021. Search this chart to find how much was paid out for each local clinic.
-
Complaints about misleading health insurance marketing are soaring. State insurance commissioners are taking notice. They’ve created a shared internal database to monitor questionable business practices.
-
Her sleuthing took over a year but knocked thousands of dollars off the hospital’s charges — and provides a playbook for other consumers.
-
The pandemic has overwhelmed understaffed state Medicaid agencies, and as Biden's COVID-19 public health emergency declaration ends, low-income people could find it even harder to get coverage.