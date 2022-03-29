Rae Ellen Bichell - Kaiser Health News
Some people say it’s reasonable for densely populated areas to receive more settlement funds, since they serve more of those affected. But others worry this overlooks rural communities disproportionately harmed by opioid addiction.
States, tribes, and local governments are figuring out how best to spend billions of dollars from an opioid lawsuit settlement. One option they’re considering is funding peer support specialists, who guide people recovering from addiction as they do it themselves.
If Roe v. Wade falters, Colorado will be nearly surrounded by a sea of anti-abortion states. The state is bracing for impact from out-of-state residents, while lawmakers cement abortion protections.