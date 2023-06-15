Noam N. Levey - KFF Health News
-
n a new report, the organization urges stronger federal and state action to hold hospitals to account for a medical debt crisis that now burdens more than 100 million Americans.
-
Pressure is mounting on Congress and the Biden administration to make permanent pandemic-inspired rules that fueled telehealth growth.
-
A report recommends that all Americans select a primary care provider or be assigned one, a landmark step that could reorient how care is delivered in the nation’s fragmented medical system.
-
The $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill expands subsidies for private insurance plans. That will lighten the burden on consumers, but it locks taxpayers into yet more support for the health care industry.