Julie Appleby - Kaiser Health News
Televisits took off during the worst days of the pandemic, but states are rolling back the temporary rules that facilitated them. That’s adding fuel to debates about states’ authority over medical licensing.
In the latest sign that the idea is catching on, two big players — Kaiser Permanente and the Mayo Clinic — announced plans to collectively invest into a company that provides such services to expand programs.
Anyone with lingering effects of COVID-19 should be extra careful in picking a 2021 health plan, specialists say. You now have a pre-existing condition. We offer some navagating tips.
While Washington ponders the future of the Affordable Care Act, health insurers need to decide right now what to charge people for health insurance in 2018. "It's insane," says one CEO.