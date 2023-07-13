Phil Galewitz - KFF Health News
-
It's been over a decade since whole milk through the National School Lunch Program was effectively banned. Dairy farmers, some health experts and members of Congress say it’s time to bring it back.
-
The latest iteration of President Joe Biden’s social-spending package would close the health insurance gap for at least 2.2 million people, including more than 400,000 in Florida, where political opposition has blocked Medicaid expansion.
-
The ads for supplemental Medicare Advantage plans describe vision and dental benefits, even grocery discounts and food deliveries. But look at the fine print.
-
More than 2 million adults are uninsured because their states have not accepted Medicaid expansion. Congressional Democrats want to offer them coverage in the bill being debated, but competition to get into that package is fierce.
-
Fall and football go hand in hand. But with COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths soaring from the delta variant, is it safe to go to the stadium? KHN asks the experts.
-
Federal regulators have yet to issue rules to implement a 2017 law designed to lower the cost of hearing devices. However, changes in the industry are offering consumers relief.
-
While more than 202 million Americans are at least partly vaccinated against COVID, nearly 30% of people 12 and older remain unvaccinated. Surveys show poor people are less likely to get a shot.
-
The state plans to begin measuring the levels of disease-fighting antibodies in the blood of vaccinated nursing home residents, which could help indicate whether they need a booster shot.
-
Medicaid, once considered the ugly duckling compared with the politically powerful and popular Medicare program, now covers nearly one in four Americans.
-
In a court filing, the administration says it has no timeline on whether it will allow states to import drugs from Canada, an effort approved under President Donald Trump as a strategy to control costs.