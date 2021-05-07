AdventHealth ER And Primary Care Facility Coming To Disney World Resort

Walt Disney World and AdventHealth are teaming up to offer a new emergency room and primary care facility on the Disney campus.

The AdventHealth Emergency Department and Primary Care Plus will be located at Flamingo Crossings Town Center, near the Western Gateway at Walt Disney World.

AdventHealth Central Florida CEO Randy Haffner says both will offer Disney guests, workers and community members urgent and primary care minutes from the parks, seven days a week.

“We’re very proud of this new facility and continued dedication to exceptional guest service. AdventHealth is here to help any guest with health care needs get back to the magic,” Haffner said.

Guests will also be able to access virtual telehealth appointments using the Disney Experience app. And a new World of Wellness website will help guests with health care and special needs plan their visit.

Walt Disney World Resort president Jeff Vahle says the goal is to make the parks more accessible for all families.

“They’ll provide our guests with a new suite of services which will be a big help for those with health care questions as they plan for and enjoy their time at the most magical place on Earth. Vacations here should be about family, joy, magic and memories,” he said.

Disney also announced that AdventHealth is the official health care provider at its Orlando theme parks. AdventHealth has also been named the official telehealth provider at Disneyland in California.

