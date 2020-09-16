Orlando High School Football Game Canceled After Positive Coronavirus Tests

By Danielle Prieur – WMFE 30 minutes ago
Evans High School’s football team has reported five positive coronavirus tests, and its Thursday game against West Orange High School has been canceled, the Orange County school district said.

The district said it made the decision to cancel the football game on Wednesday in conjunction with the Florida Department of Health.

Players, coaches and trainers at the Orlando school were placed under quarantine.

Any students or parents who came in direct contact with a person who tested positive has been contacted by the school, and health officials have completed contact tracing.

The district said in-person instruction will continue on campus with football players taking classes separated from other students in special cohorts.

As a precaution, the building is being deep-cleaned.

