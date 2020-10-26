-
Florida State University’s head football coach, Mike Norvell, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Evans High School’s football team has reported five positive coronavirus tests, and its Thursday game against West Orange High School has been canceled,…
The study shows the long-term effects of opioid use by NFL players, even after their careers have ended.
A limited number of South Florida football fans can make plans to watch college and professional games in person next month, even as the region remains…
Chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills defended the NFL's plans to return in September. He tells Morning Edition that the league has an extensive testing program but won't be instituting a "bubble."
There's growing concern about the risks of concussions in young athletes. For years, high school coaches have had to take courses on the dangers of...
According to a report from the NCAA, a little more than seven percent of injuries in college football are concussions. The term concussion started to gain…
The National Football League won’t have to admit any wrongdoing in a settlement with the more than 4,500 players who sued the league for downplaying the…
Two Tampa Bay Buccaneers players are being treated for staph infections, the Tampa Bay Times reports. MRSA is resistant to some antibiotics and is spread…
A dozen more Major League Baseball players were suspended on Monday for taking performance-enhancing drugs at Biogenesis, a Coral Gables “anti-aging”…