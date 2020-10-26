-
A recreational hockey game this summer in the Tampa Bay region resulted in 15 cases of COVID-19 in men between the ages of 19 and 53 and provides…
Former Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden has been released from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19.Bowden family friend Kim…
Alabama coach Nick Saban was back on the sideline against Georgia after all. The Southeastern Conference cleared Saban on Saturday to coach in the game…
University of Florida football coach Dan Mullen, who last week wanted 90,000 fans packed inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium amid a pandemic, says he has…
Former Florida State University and hall of fame football coach Bobby Bowden says he’s tested positive for the coronavirus. The 91-year-old has told other media outlets he believes he contracted the virus during a recent hospital stay over a leg infection.
Sunday's game with the Pittsburgh Steelers was delayed after four Titans players and five staffers tested positive for the coronavirus. On Thursday, two additional cases were announced.
There will be reduced attendance and increased safety protocols when fans are allowed into Raymond James Stadium for Bucs and USF football games.
Notre Dame officials said seven of its 94 players tested positive for coronavirus following the USF game.
Evans High School’s football team has reported five positive coronavirus tests, and its Thursday game against West Orange High School has been canceled,…
DeSantis has given sports teams leeway during the pandemic.