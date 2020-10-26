-
Evans High School’s football team has reported five positive coronavirus tests, and its Thursday game against West Orange High School has been canceled,…
A bill to make K-12 student-athletes safer in Florida is now being sent to the governor after receiving a unanimous vote in the House and Senate. The...
High school athletes will face more specific performance-enhancing drug bans, under rules approved Tuesday by the Florida High School Athletic…
While most of the buzz around concussions has been concentrated on football, girls who play sports are reporting concussions at twice of the rate of boys,…