New Technology At TMH Reduces Chemotherapy Hair Loss

By Tom Flanigan 33 minutes ago
  • TMH Oncologist Dr. Karen Russell
    Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Originally published on August 23, 2020 7:55 pm

For cancer patients on chemotherapy, hair loss is often a dreaded result of the treatment. But there's a new tool at Tallahassee Memorial's Cancer Center to reduce hair loss for many of those patients.

TMH Medical Oncologist Dr. Karen Russell said the Dignicap technology is actually pretty simple.

"The tool sends coolant to the scalp. It's kind of a cap-and-flap system that almost looks like a combination of the old aviator's cap that goes over the ears and a swimmer's cap."

That coolant, she explains, shrinks the blood vessels to the hair follicles, which reduces the amount of chemo reaching and destroying the follicles.

"The patient wears it each time they receive their treatment and so the goal of that is not no hair loss, but it's to keep more than 50 percent of your hair."

Which she said typically appears like no hair loss at all. Still, she cautioned it's not for every patient and their doctor has the final say on whether or not it's a solution in any given case.

Tags: 
cancer
chemo
chemotherapy
chemotherapy side effects
hair loss
Tallahassee Memorial Hospital

Pandemic Deepens Cancer's Stress And Tough Choices

By Aug 3, 2020

Alexea Gaffney battles health issues every day on multiple fronts. As an infectious disease doctor in Stony Brook, N.Y., she treats patients who have COVID-19. And two years ago, at age 37, she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

As a result, the physician and single mom, who is also home-schooling her 8-year-old daughter these days, is still under medical treatment for the cancer. And that makes her more vulnerable to the virus.

'It Was Personal.' After Tragedy, Physicist Devotes Career To Cancer Research

By Jul 10, 2020

By the age of 4, Hadiyah-Nicole Green had lost both her mother and her grandparents.

She was sent to live with her Aunt Ora Lee Smith and Uncle General Lee Smith in St Louis, Mo. But in her early 20s, both her aunt and uncle were diagnosed with cancer.

Green, who now works as an assistant professor in the surgery department at Morehouse College's medical school, started the Ora Lee Smith Cancer Research Foundation in honor of her late aunt.