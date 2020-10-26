-
Joyce DeGennaro talks about how her students keep her going and why she subscribes to the power of positive thinking.
The added challenge is leading to more partnerships in support of breast cancer awareness and the need for regular mammograms, despite the pandemic,
The coronavirus pandemic has affected the number of Floridians who are getting screened for and diagnosed with breast cancer and other diseases. However,…
Guy Nichols was about to embark on a quest to defeat his cancer when the coronavirus struck.
A prominent Tallahassee oncologist hopes more people - particularly those at-risk - will be motivated to seek colorectal screenings.
Several teachers at an elementary school in Bay County have taken it upon themselves to make sure a colleague, who's been diagnosed with cancer, can isolate in her classroom and still provide instruction.
A statement posted to the actor's Twitter on Friday said Boseman had battled colon cancer for the last four years.
Cancer chemotherapy often means serious hair loss, but many patients may be spared that as the result of a new device that looks a little like a World War II aviator's cap.
For many cancer patients, daily life can feel full of risky choices involving work, family, friends and money. Nearly every option pits the risks of catching the coronavirus against other downsides.
Hadiyah-Nicole Green lost the aunt and uncle who raised her to cancer. The loss inspired her to develop a cancer treatment using lasers. "I was born to do this," she tells her cousin at StoryCorps.