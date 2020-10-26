-
Cancer chemotherapy often means serious hair loss, but many patients may be spared that as the result of a new device that looks a little like a World War II aviator's cap.
A Tampa judge has ruled that a 4-year-old boy is in imminent danger of neglect if he stays with his parents because of their desire to treat his leukemia…
A judge has ruled that a 3-year-old Tampa boy must resume his cancer treatment, despite his parents' wishes. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Hillsborough…
When Larry Anders moved into the Bay at Burlington nursing home in late 2017, he wasn’t supposed to be there long. At 77, the stoic Wisconsin machinist…
An experimental therapy seems to have eradicated cancer in a patient with metastatic breast cancer who had failed every other treatment. The goal is to reliably repeat that success in more people.
Thousands of breast cancer patients could now safely avoid chemotherapy thanks to a major study of women with moderate risk of recurrence.
Doctors in Florida are using a special skull cap called Optune and electricity to treat patients with an aggressive form of brain cancer called…
Cooling caps haven't been studied much in the U.S., and only one is approved by the FDA. Studies of two different caps show they can reduce hair loss by half in many women undergoing chemo.
A University of Central Florida College of Nursing professor has landed a nearly $500,000 grant to study chemotherapy side effects in older adults.The…
A former police officer is suing Orange City because was fired when he requested time off so he could get chemotherapy for his testicular cancer, the…