Diet program focuses on decreasing ultraprocessed food

In a world where ease often surpasses healthier choices, ultraprocessed foods, or UPFs, have become an unfortunate, if tasty, diet staple.

These mass-produced, packaged products, like chips and candy, are engineered to be delicious and convenient, but at a cost: increased risks of disease and early death.

Now, new research from Drexel University explores a diet intervention specifically aimed at tackling the uniquely addictive nature of your standard gas station snack.

The two-month program recruited overweight or obese adults who regularly consumed at least two UPF items a day. Study participants learned mindfulness and acceptance-based strategies to manage cravings, received one-on-one meal planning help and support for improving their home food environment.

To ease the financial burden of healthier choices, participants were given a $100 grocery store gift card.

The results were promising. By the program’s end, participants reduced their UPF intake by nearly half, cutting calories an average of 600 per day.

Sugar, saturated fat and sodium consumption all dropped significantly, and participants lost an average of 7.7 pounds.

However, fruit and vegetable consumption didn’t see much of a boost, suggesting that more encouragement might be needed for folks to improve their diets even more, rather than just avoiding the least healthy items.

The program’s success shows that support and strategies are crucial when it comes to kicking tasty snacks to the curb.

The best part? The participants reported improved mood and energy levels, suggesting that eating well positively affects not just how we look, but how we feel.

