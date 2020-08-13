New Judge Sets Hearing In Florida School Reopening Lawsuit

By News Service of Florida 15 minutes ago
  • Teacher pointing in front of screen
    After a change in venue, the state's largest teachers' union gets a hearing Thursday in its lawsuit opposing the forced reopening of schools.
    Airfocus / Unsplash

As students in a dozen counties return to classrooms this week amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson has scheduled a Thursday hearing in a lawsuit about Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s mandate that schools reopen campuses.

The Florida Education Association teachers’ union is challenging Corcoran’s July 6 emergency order requiring schools to reopen in August, unless state and local health officials say otherwise. The union alleges that Corcoran’s directive violates the state Constitution, which guarantees Floridians the right to “safe” and “secure” public education.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Corcoran have repeatedly said all school districts need to offer in-person instruction to parents who want to send their kids back to school, after the pandemic forced campuses to shut down in March and required students to shift to online learning.

Under Corcoran’s order, school districts outside of Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Broward counties risk losing state funds if they don’t open bricks-and-mortar classrooms. Only Hillsborough County has defied the mandate.

Lawyers representing DeSantis, Corcoran and other state education officials are asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit, which originally was filed in Miami but was transferred to Tallahassee on Friday.

Dodson was assigned to the case this week, after Leon County Circuit Judges Angela Dempsey and John Cooper recused themselves.

In a motion asking that the case be dismissed, the state’s lawyers argued that Corcoran’s order “does not mandate that all students and teachers return to school in person in August” and that his directive “contains no absolute, state-wide mandate requiring in-person classes without regard to health or safety.”

But Kendall Coffey, an attorney who represents the FEA, told reporters last week that the emergency order, which requires schools to offer “the full panoply of services” to students, “has had the effect of … financially and otherwise intimidating school boards.”

School districts, teachers and students “have been left with a confusing and inconsistent mandate as they try to navigate reopening,” the FEA’s lawyers wrote Friday in a response to the motion to dismiss. “Teachers, fearing for their lives, have rushed resignations and retirements, even with retirement penalties. Florida deserves much better than confusing commands concerning life and death issues.”

The union is also asking Dodson to expedite the case, slated for an online hearing Thursday morning.

Tags: 
teachers
teachers union
schools
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Florida Department of Education
Richard Corcoran
Gov Ron DeSantis
Florida Education Association
lawsuit

Related Content

DeSantis Warns Of 'Stale' COVID-19 Numbers After Lab 'Data Dump'

By 1 hour ago
Gov Ron DeSantis
State of Florida / From Video

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday warned “policymakers” about problems with COVID-19 data collected and published by the state and said he directed the Department of Health to “remedy” the issue.

During an early evening televised address, DeSantis did not offer details about what he directed the health department to do. But he made the comments after the reported number of COVID-19 cases in Miami-Dade County jumped by 4,141 on Wednesday.

Teachers Ponder Early Retirement As Schools Reopen

By Ana Ceballos / News Service of Florida 25 minutes ago
Miami Herald

Dave Galloway, an Army veteran and sixth grade science teacher in Jackson County, is used to assessing risk in his life. 

When COVID-19 swept over Florida this spring, the 64-year-old refrained from going to church and restaurants. He ordered groceries online. And he made sure to wear a face mask and carry hand sanitizer every time he left the house.

Florida Teachers, State In Court To Argue Whether Schools Are Safe To Reopen

By Aug 6, 2020

With some students set to return to classrooms on Monday, state officials and Florida’s largest teachers union are locked in a legal battle over an order requiring schools to reopen this month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Number Of Child Coronavirus Cases Rise As Schools Begin Reopening

By Aug 12, 2020

A new report says the number of children who tested positive for the coronavirus in the United States increased by 40% in July.